Progenity's Targeted Delivery Of Adalimumab Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Models Induced With Colitis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 9:08am   Comments
Progenity's Targeted Delivery Of Adalimumab Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Models Induced With Colitis
  • Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROG) has announced results from a preclinical study evaluating the delivery of PGN-001 (adalimumab liquid formulation) drug substance directly to the colon in an animal model of induced colitis.
  • Adalimumab is the active ingredient used in AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) flagship rheumatoid arthritis med, Humira.
  • The study found that adalimumab was detected in tissue along the length of the colon.
  • Also, a significant reduction in TNF-α, the proinflammatory cytokine target of adalimumab, at every 24 and 48 hours following repeat doses were observed compared with the untreated induced colitis control group.
  • No treatment-related adverse events were observed, and no measurable adalimumab was detected in the blood.
  • Progenity's Targeted Therapeutics program consists of drug-device combination products designed to maximize the available dose at the disease site to improve efficacy and potentially reduce systemic toxicity.
  • The company is currently performing a clinical study to obtain further supporting data for the local delivery of adalimumab, using administration by enema as a surrogate for delivery with the Drug Delivery System (DDS).
  • Preliminary results are expected in 2021.
  • Price Action: PROG shares are down 0.41% at $2.41 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ulcerative colitisBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

