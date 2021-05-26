 Skip to main content

Altimmune's Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Neutralizes South African Variant, Animal Study Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 9:04am   Comments
  • Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALThas announced new results from a preclinical study of AdCOVID, the company's vaccine candidate.
  • Data demonstrated that the vaccine neutralized the COVID-19 B.1.351 variant that originated in South Africa.
  • The neutralizing titer against the B.1.351 variant virus was only 4.4-fold lower than the original Wuhan-like isolate when measured seven weeks after a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID.
  • Furthermore, in mice that received a booster dose of AdCOVID, the reduction in the neutralizing titer against the variant was only 1.8-fold lower at seven weeks post-vaccination; statistically the same as the neutralization titer against the Wuhan isolate.
  • Price Action: ALT shares are up 5.2% at $12.41 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

