Moderna Sees Single-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Launch In India In 2022

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 2:23pm   Comments
  • Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) expects to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India in 2022 and is in talks with Cipla, among other Indian firms, reports Economic Times.
  • While Moderna has conveyed to Indian authorities that it does not have surplus vaccines to share in 2021.
  • Also, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has limited prospects to export its COVID-19 vaccine outside the U.S., according to undisclosed sources.
  • Cipla has already evinced interest in procuring 50 million doses from Moderna for 2022 and has requested confirmation from the central government.
  • Today, Moderna said that its vaccine is effective for 12 to 17 year-olds; it will seek FDA approval.
  • Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is ready to offer 50 million shots in 2021, but it wants significant regulatory relaxations, including indemnification.
  • The company has indicated availability of 50 million vaccine doses — 10 million each in July and August, 20 million in September, and 10 million in October.
  • However, Pfizer said it would deal only with the Government of India, and payment for vaccines will have to be made by GOI to Pfizer India.
  • Price Action: MRNA shares are up 2.8% at $168.75 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

