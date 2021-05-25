Why Provention Bio Stock Is Trading Higher Today?
- The FDA published Provention Bio Inc’s (NASDAQ: PRVB) teplizumab-related briefing documents ahead of an Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for May 27 (Thursday).
- The agency sounded a relatively positive tone on safety and efficacy after identifying deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements.
- The company seeks approval for teplizumab for the delay of progression to clinical type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients.
- The approval could make teplizumab the first disease-modifying therapy that preserves beta-cell function for patients with stage 2 of the disease who are at risk of progressing to stage 3 clinical T1D, stated the document.
- In the pivotal TN-10 study, a single 14-day course of teplizumab was well tolerated and resulted in a 2-year delay in the progression to Stage 3 insulin-dependent T1D.
- “The totality of the efficacy and safety data strongly supports the positive benefit/risk of teplizumab for the delay of progression to Stage 3 clinical T1D in at-risk patients with pre-symptomatic Stage 2 T1D,” according to the FDA document.
- In April, the FDA identified deficiencies expressing concerns over teplizumab pharmacokinetics data and comparability when Lilly first put teplizumab into clinical trials.
- Price Action: PRVB shares are up 27.1% at $10.14 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General