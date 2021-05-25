Achieve Life Sciences Stock Plunges After Raising $20M Via Equity at 19% Discount
- Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ACHV) has priced its underwritten public offering of 2.9 million at $7 per share, representing a discount of 19% from the last close price of $8.61.
- Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 428 thousand shares.
- The offering is expected to close by May 27.
- The gross proceeds of approximately $20 million will fund ongoing cytisinicline development, other clinical R&D, working capital, and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: ACHV shares are down 11.7% at $7.63 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
