 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moleculin Biotech to Start Testing Annamycin in Sarcoma Lung Metastases Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 11:23am   Comments
Share:
Moleculin Biotech to Start Testing Annamycin in Sarcoma Lung Metastases Patients
  • The FDA has signed off Phase 1b/2 trial for Moleculin Biotech Inc's (NASDAQ: MBRX) Annamycin to treat soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases.
  • Annamycin is the company's next-generation anthracycline that has been shown in animal models to accumulate in the lungs at up to 30-fold the level of doxorubicin.
  • It has also demonstrated a lack of cardiotoxicity in recently conducted human clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • Phase 1b portion of the trial will determine the maximum-tolerated dose and safety of Annamycin, and Phase 2 will explore the efficacy of Annamycin as a single agent.
  • A maximum of 25 subjects will be enrolled at the RP2D to evaluate efficacy further.
  • The company also expects a second Phase 1b/2 trial of Annamycin in sarcoma lung metastases to be initiated in 2021.
  • Price Action: MBRX shares are up 0.69% at $3.64 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MBRX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: KemPharm Receives $10M Milestone Payment, Zymergen, Neuropace Debut On Nasdaq, Renalytix Wins US Government Contract, 2 IPOs
Moleculin Biotech Stock Is Trading Higher After WP1066 Scores Rare Pediatric Disease Tag For Type Of Brain Tumor
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs sarcomaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com