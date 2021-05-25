 Skip to main content

Bristol Myers Licenses Xencor's Technology Platform to Extend Half-Life of COVID-19 Antibodies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 11:14am   Comments
Bristol Myers Licenses Xencor's Technology Platform to Extend Half-Life of COVID-19 Antibodies
  • Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR has entered into a technology license agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), under which BMY will have non-exclusive access to Xencor's Xtend Fc technology to extend the half-life of a novel antibody combination therapy for COVID-19.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will have sole responsibility for supporting and advancing the research, development, regulatory and commercial activities for SARS-CoV-2 mAb Duo.
  • Xencor is eligible to receive royalties from net sales of products, including these antibodies.
  • "Xencor's Xtend Fc domains have been incorporated into more than a dozen clinical-stage programs or commercialized medicines, including two programs under investigation for the treatment of COVID-19 and five for other infectious diseases," said Bassil Dahiyat, President & CEO of Xencor.
  • Price Action: XNCR shares are down 0.31% at $39.11 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care Contracts General

