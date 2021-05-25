Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Effective at Preventing Infection in Adolescents
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced that the Phase 2/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in adolescents has met the primary endpoint of non-inferior immunogenicity versus the Phase 3 study adult comparator group.
- In the study, no cases of COVID-19 were observed in participants who had received two doses of the vaccine.
- Vaccine efficacy of 93% in seronegative participants was observed starting 14 days after the first dose.
- The study, known as the TeenCOVE study, enrolled more than 3,700 participants ages 12 to less than 18 years in the U.S.
- The Company plans to submit these data to regulators globally in early June.
- mRNA-1273 was generally well-tolerated, and no significant safety concerns have been identified to date.
- The majority of adverse events were mild or moderate in severity.
