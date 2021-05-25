 Skip to main content

Apellis-Sobi Partnered Pegcetacoplan Shows Clinically Meaningful Improvements in Rare Blood Disorder Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 8:21am   Comments
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI) have reported positive top-line results from the Phase 3 PRINCE study evaluating Empaveli (pegcetacoplan) in treatment naïve paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) patients.
  • Empaveli demonstrated statistical superiority on the co-primary endpoints of hemoglobin stabilization and reduction in lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) compared to standard of care, which did not include complement inhibitors, at Week 26.
  • 86% of Empaveli-treated patients achieved hemoglobin stabilization compared to 0% of patients on standard of care.
  • Mean LDH in the Empaveli group decreased by 90% from a baseline, compared to 14%.
  • Mean hemoglobin levels in the Empaveli group increased from 9.4 g/dL to 12.1 g/dL compared to an increase from 8.7 g/dL to 9.4 g/dL on the standard of care.
  • 91% of patients on Empaveli were transfusion-free compared to 22% on the standard of care.
  • On the safety front, 9% of patients in the Empaveli group experienced a serious adverse event compared to 17% on the standard of care.
  • One death was reported in each group, and neither was related to treatment.
  • Detailed results from the PRINCE study will be presented at medical congresses.
  • Empaveli is approved in the U.S. for PNH, a rare blood disorder characterized by the destruction of oxygen-carrying red blood cells through extravascular and intravascular hemolysis.
  • Price Action: APLS shares are trading higher by 9.75% at $51.80 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Blood Disorders BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

