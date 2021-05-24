Merck's Keytruda/Chemo Combo Therapy Wins EU Backing For Esophageal Cancer
- Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval for Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) combined with chemotherapy for esophageal cancer.
- The recommendation is for the first-line treatment in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma in adults, whose tumors express PD-L1.
- A final decision is expected in the second quarter of 2021.
- The positive CHMP opinion is based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-590 trial, in which Keytruda plus 5-fluorouracil and cisplatin reduced the risk of death by 27% and disease progression or death by 35%, 5-FU and cisplatin alone.
