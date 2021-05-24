MindMed Collaborates with Nextage Therapeutics for Brain Targeting Liposome System
- MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) and Israel-listed Nextage Therapeutics have entered into an exclusive collaborative development program to optimize the delivery of certain psychedelic drug candidates.
- The agreement utilizes Nextage's Brain Targeting Liposome System (BTLS) delivery technology.
- Initially, the collaboration will focus on optimizing the delivery of drug products based on noribogaine, and ultimately other ibogaine derivatives.
- Both the companies will share development costs and intellectual property arising from the collaboration.
- The BTLS technology is an innovative drug delivery system designed to allow the targeted delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) through the Blood-Brain Barrier.
- BTLS is designed to reduce exposure to the active material outside of the brain, reducing potential risks, intended to substantially lower API concentrations and increasing efficacy.
- Based on initial Proof of Concept work, MindMed and Nextage will work towards a final collaborative development agreement and determine if such potential formulations of drug candidates should be further progressed into clinical trials.
- Price Action: MNMD shares are down 3.96% at 3.29 during the market session on the last check Monday.
