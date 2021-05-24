 Skip to main content

Boehringer Ingelheim to Develop NASH Candidate Based On Dicerna's GalXC Platform

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Boehringer Ingelheim to Develop NASH Candidate Based On Dicerna's GalXC Platform
  • Germany-based Boehringer Ingelheim has accepted Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: DRNA) GalXC RNAi candidate for advancement under the existing agreement between the companies to discover and develop novel therapies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases.
  • Dubbed DCR-LIV2, the compound will be investigated for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • Acceptance of DCR-LIV2 as a development candidate triggered an undisclosed preclinical milestone payment to Dicerna, which the Company expects to receive in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Under the terms of the existing agreement, Dicerna is eligible to receive up to $170 million in potential additional milestone payments related to DCR-LIV2.
  • Dicerna is also eligible to receive tiered mid-single-digit royalties on potential global net sales.
  • Price Action: DRNA shares are up 1.96% at $29.70 during the market session on the last check Monday.

