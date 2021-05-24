Pfizer Starts Testing Pneumococcal Vaccine Candidate Along With COVID-19 Booster Shot
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has started testing fully vaccinated adults over 65 in a new study exploring the company's 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate after a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 shot.
- The primary objective of the trial is to assess safety with a follow-up six months after vaccination.
- Secondary objectives are to describe immune responses produced by each of the vaccines.
- The vaccine candidate, 20vPnC, is being developed to help protect adults against 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
- The new study will include 600 adults recruited from the two companies' late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study after receiving their second dose of the vaccine at least six months before entering the co-administration study.
- In December, the FDA accepted 20vPnC's application in adults over 18 and set an action date for a decision in June. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted the company's application for 20vPnC in February.
- Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.15% at $40.01, and BNTX is up 0.92% at $197.50 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
