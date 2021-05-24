 Skip to main content

Pfizer Starts Testing Pneumococcal Vaccine Candidate Along With COVID-19 Booster Shot

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 9:26am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFEhas started testing fully vaccinated adults over 65 in a new study exploring the company's 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (20vPnC) candidate after a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 shot.
  • The primary objective of the trial is to assess safety with a follow-up six months after vaccination.
  • Secondary objectives are to describe immune responses produced by each of the vaccines.
  • The vaccine candidate, 20vPnC, is being developed to help protect adults against 20 serotypes responsible for the majority of invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
  • The new study will include 600 adults recruited from the two companies' late-stage COVID-19 vaccine study after receiving their second dose of the vaccine at least six months before entering the co-administration study.
  • In December, the FDA accepted 20vPnC's application in adults over 18 and set an action date for a decision in June. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted the company's application for 20vPnC in February.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.15% at $40.01, and BNTX is up 0.92% at $197.50 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care FDA General

