Strongbridge Shares Shoot Higher After Xeris' Buyout Deal At $267M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Strongbridge Shares Shoot Higher After Xeris' Buyout Deal At $267M
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERShas agreed to acquire Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) for stock and contingent value rights (CVRs), valuing Strongbridge at approximately $267 million.
  • The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The businesses of Xeris and Strongbridge will be combined under a new entity, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, and trade under the XERS ticker on completion of the transaction.
  • Under the terms of the agreement at closing, each Strongbridge share will be exchanged for 0.7840 shares of the new entity.
  • Based on the last close price of XERS on May 21, this represents approximately $2.72 per Strongbridge share and a 12.9% premium to the SBBP's last close on Friday.
  • Strongbridge shareholders will also receive one non-tradeable CVR for each Strongbridge ordinary share they own, worth up to an additional $1.00 payable in cash or Xeris Biopharma Holdings common stock triggered by achievement of certain pre-specified events.
  • At the close of the transaction, current Xeris shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% of the combined company, while current Strongbridge shareholders are expected to own about 40%.
  • The combined company is expected to generate approximately $50 million in pre-tax synergies by the end of 2022.
  • Price Action: SBBP shares are up 14.1% at $2.75, while XERS stock is down 2.88% at $3.37 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

