Bristol Myers Wins Positive Opinion From EU For Opdivo/Yervoy Combo In Colorectal Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 8:21am   Comments
  • The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab), a subset of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
  • The recommendation covers the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) mCRC after prior fluoropyrimidine-based combination chemotherapy.
  • The opinion was based on data from the Phase 2 CheckMate -142 trial.
  • Price Action: BMY shares closed at $67.05 on Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs colorectal cancer european medical agencyBiotech News Health Care FDA General

