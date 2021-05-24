Bristol Myers Wins Positive Opinion From EU For Opdivo/Yervoy Combo In Colorectal Cancer
- The European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with Yervoy (ipilimumab), a subset of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
- The recommendation covers the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) mCRC after prior fluoropyrimidine-based combination chemotherapy.
- The opinion was based on data from the Phase 2 CheckMate -142 trial.
