JNJ's Rybrevant Scores FDA Approval In Lung Cancer Patients With EGFR Exon 20 Mutation
- The FDA has approved Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies' a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) for a subset of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The approval covers adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have specific types of genetic mutations: epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations.
- Researchers evaluated Rybrevant's efficacy in a study of 81 patients.
- The overall response rate was 40% was reported in the treatment arm. The median duration of response was 11.1 months, with 63% of patients having a response of 6 months or more.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.10% at $171.24 during the market session on the last check Friday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs lung cancer Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General