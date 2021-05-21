 Skip to main content

Myovant Sciences' Relugolix Combo Tablet For Uterine Fibroids Scores EMA Backing For Approval

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
Myovant Sciences' Relugolix Combo Tablet For Uterine Fibroids Scores EMA Backing For Approval
  • European Medicines Agency's advisory committee issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of Myovant Sciences Ltd's (NYSE: MYOV) Ryeqo (relugolix, estradiol, and norethindrone acetate) for uterine fibroids.
  • The final decision on the application is expected to be available in approximately two months.
  • Gedeon Richter will commercialize Ryeqo for uterine fibroids, if approved, in Europe under an agreement announced in March 2020.
  • Relugolix combination tablet for uterine fibroids is also under review by the FDA with a target action date of June 1.
  • Price Action: MYOV shares are up 2.56% at $22.81 during the market session on the last check Friday.

