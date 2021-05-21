 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genmab - Janssen's Darzalex Wins Positive Opinion In Europe For Two New Indications

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
Share:
Genmab - Janssen's Darzalex Wins Positive Opinion In Europe For Two New Indications
  • Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion and recommended granting marketing authorization to Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) and its partner Janssen Biotech Inc's Darzalex (daratumumab) subcutaneous for amyloidosis.
  • The opinion is for daratumumab in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone to treat adult patients with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain amyloidosis.
  • The CHMP also issued a positive opinion recommending Darzalex SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in pre-treated adult multiple myeloma patients.
  • Price Action: GMAB shares are up 1.76% at $39.36 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ + GMAB)

Pfizer Hits Deadlock With India Over Vaccine Indemnity Issue: Reuters
How to Tell Which Stocks Retail Traders are Choosing
Emergent BioSolutions Stock Falls As Executives Face Questions As Part Of Botched Vaccine Probe
India's Biological E To Make Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Shots: Reuters
G20 Countries Water Down US Push For COVID-19 IP Waiver: Reuters
Arrowhead Receives $10M Option Exercise Fee From Janssen
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: amyloidosis Briefs European Medicines Agency (EMA)Biotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com