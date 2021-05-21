 Skip to main content

GlaxoSmithKline - Vir Biotech's Antibody COVID-19 Treatment Wins CHMP's Positive Scientific Opinion

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 11:56am   Comments
GlaxoSmithKline - Vir Biotech's Antibody COVID-19 Treatment Wins CHMP's Positive Scientific Opinion
  • The European Medicines Agency’s advisory group, Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP), has concluded that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) antibody COVID-19 treatment, sotrovimab, can be used.
  • The opinion covers confirmed COVID-19 in adults and adolescents who don’t require supplemental oxygen therapy and are at risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
  • EMA said an interim analysis of the infusion indicated that sotrovimab reduced the risk of hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death by 85% compared with placebo.
  • Hospitalization for more than 24 hours or death occurred in 1% (3 out of 291) of patients who received sotrovimab and 7% (21 out of 292) of those who received placebo.
  • The companies also submitted an emergency use authorization application for the mAb to the FDA, and Health Canada is also reviewing it.
  • Price Action: VIR shares are down 0.09% at $45.11, and GSK stock is down 0.40% at 38.87 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Vaccine European Medicines Agency (EMA)Biotech News Health Care FDA General

