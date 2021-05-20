GSK Exits Respiratory Partner Innoviva In $392M Deal
- GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) has agreed to sell 32 million shares in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ: INVA) back to the royalty management company, raising $392 million, at a 3% discount or $12.25 per share.
- Innoviva, a royalty management company that collaborates with GSK on respiratory treatments, including Breo Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta, has counted GSK among its investors for years.
- Now, GSK is selling its holdings, with plans to use proceeds to “make further investment behind the group’s strategic priorities.”
- “This equity disposal releases capital to enable GSK to make further investment behind the group’s strategic priorities,” said GSK.
- Following the settlement of the transaction, GSK will no longer hold any Innoviva stock.
- Price Action: INVA shares are up 7.12% at $13.17, while GSK shares are down 0.36% at 39.11 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
