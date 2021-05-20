 Skip to main content

Sanofi's Amcenestrant Combo Therapy Shows ORR of 34% In Breast Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 2:01pm   Comments
  • Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNYrevealed a new early peek at data from breast cancer candidate amcenestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader.
  • Data will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
  • In pooled data from the phase 1 AMEERA-1 trial, made up of 35 patients, its drug amcenestrant hit an objective response rate (ORR) of 34% and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 74% when combined with Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) Ibrance (palbociclib).
  • The data come from a series of post-menopausal women with ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (MBC) who were pretreated with endocrine therapy in the advanced setting for at least six months or had resistance to adjuvant endocrine therapy.
  • The trial also saw a “favorable overall safety profile” with no “clinically significant cardiac or ocular safety findings,” which has hit other drugs in this class.
  • For all grade events, amcenestrant treatment-related adverse events occurred in 72% and to palbociclib in 90% of patients, and for severe/life-threatening in 15% and 46% of patients, respectively.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are up 2.3% at $54.07 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

