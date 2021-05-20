Sanofi's Amcenestrant Combo Therapy Shows ORR of 34% In Breast Cancer Patients
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) revealed a new early peek at data from breast cancer candidate amcenestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader.
- Data will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- In pooled data from the phase 1 AMEERA-1 trial, made up of 35 patients, its drug amcenestrant hit an objective response rate (ORR) of 34% and a clinical benefit rate (CBR) of 74% when combined with Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) Ibrance (palbociclib).
- The data come from a series of post-menopausal women with ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer (MBC) who were pretreated with endocrine therapy in the advanced setting for at least six months or had resistance to adjuvant endocrine therapy.
- The trial also saw a “favorable overall safety profile” with no “clinically significant cardiac or ocular safety findings,” which has hit other drugs in this class.
- For all grade events, amcenestrant treatment-related adverse events occurred in 72% and to palbociclib in 90% of patients, and for severe/life-threatening in 15% and 46% of patients, respectively.
