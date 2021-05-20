Precision BioSciences' CD-19 CAR T Therapy Shows Response Rate Of 77% In Lymphoma Trial
- Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL) announced additional data from its Phase 1/2a study evaluating PBCAR0191, off-the-shelf, allogeneic CAR T candidate targeting CD19.
- Data will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting.
- As of February, 13 subjects with CD19+ relapsed/refractory Non-Hodgkin lymphoma were evaluable.
- The overall response rate was 77% (10/13 patients).
- Peak PBCAR0191 expansion was increased 56-fold and was associated with a CR rate of 71% in the enhanced lymphodepleted group versus 33% in the standard lymphodepleted group.
- Duration of response assessment is ongoing.
- To date, most adverse events reported were mild, with no cases of graft versus host disease or severe cytokine release syndrome.
- Price Action: DTIL shares are 7.26% at $10.05 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
