Immutep Stock Gains on Encouraging Data from Early-Stage Solid Cancer Studies
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) has announced that data from its TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 studies have been published in abstracts for the American Society of Clinical Oncology's 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Data from Phase I INSIGHT trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha combined with Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Bavencio (avelumab) in advanced solid tumors showed:
- Five patients showed partial response (PR) as the best response, one stable disease with clinical progression (all but one of these patients are still alive).
- Five disease progressions, one clinical progression were also reported.
- No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) occurred. Ten serious adverse events (SAEs) were reported, none of them considered causally related.
- Data from Phase 2 trial of eftilagimod alpha combined with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in metastatic non-small cell lung carcinoma.
- The objective response rate was 27%, with a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 8.2 months, while median overall survival (OS) was not yet reached.
- Two patients discontinued treatment due to adverse reactions.
- Data from Phase 2 trial of eftilagimod alpha in combination with pembrolizumab in metastatic second-line squamous head and neck carcinoma.
- 35 patients were evaluated for response (cut-off Jan 2021), with 4 pts showing a complete response, CR, seven patients partial response, three patients with stable disease.
- 31.4% of ORR was reported with a disease control rate of 40%.
- Median PFS was 2.1 months, and 35 % were progression-free at six months. Median OS was 12.6 months.
- No adverse reactions were leading to treatment discontinuation.
- Price Action: IMMP shares are up 16.3% at $4.79 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
