 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PDS Biotech's Triplet Therapy Shows Clinical Activity In Advanced HPV-Associated Malignancies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Share:
PDS Biotech's Triplet Therapy Shows Clinical Activity In Advanced HPV-Associated Malignancies
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) has announced the publication of an abstract by the American Society of Clinical Oncology summarizing interim data from the National Cancer Institute (NCI)-led Phase 2 trial evaluating a combination of PDS0101, M9241, and bintrafusp alfa in patients with HPV 16+ relapsed or refractory advanced cancer.
  • Data will be presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting and is expected to include results from a larger sample than the 14 patients included in the abstract.
  • Fourteen patients with advanced HPV 16+ cancers (5 cervical, 2 vaginal/vulvar, 4 anal, 3 oropharyngeal) were treated.
  • 10/14 (71%) patients have had objective responses, including 1 complete response (anal cancer) and 9 partial responses (3 cervical, 2 vulvar/vaginal, 2 anal, 2 oropharyngeal), with 9/10 of these responses ongoing after a median of 5 months of follow up.
  • 4/14 (28.6%) patients had severe treatment-related toxicity.
  • The triple combination demonstrated a manageable safety profile along with early evidence of notable clinical activity.
  • Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintains a Buy and raises the price target from $10 to $11.
  • Price Action: PDSB shares are up 10.4% at $6.34 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PDSB

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Chardan CapitalMaintainsBuy
Mar 2021HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
May 2020Alliance Global PartnersInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PDSB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PDSB)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VNTArgus ResearchUpgrades40.0
BFSTDA DavidsonUpgrades27.5
CLNNMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On18.0
BIDUHSBCMaintains295.0
LOWRBC CapitalMaintains240.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com