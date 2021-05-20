 Skip to main content

Sorrento Reports Encouraging Data From Sofusa-Administered Enbrel In Rheumatoid Arthritis

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 9:48am   Comments
  • Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNEreported positive initial results from the Phase 1B study of its Sofusa Lymphatic Delivery System administering Amgen Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMGN) Enbrel for rheumatoid arthritis.
  • Sofusa delivers biologic therapies through the skin directly into the lymphatic system with the potential to improve efficacy and safety and reduce the required dosing (as compared to traditional systemic or subcutaneous injections or infusions).
  • As per the findings, the microneedles in the platform draped with nanotopography have been responsible for opening tight junctions in the patient’s skin reversibly.
  • Also, the micro fluids in the delivery system have been consistent in delivering 40 times more in the form of medicine concentration in the lymph nodes that have been targeted.
  • The first patient, a non-responder to Enbrel subcutaneous injections treatment, had a DAS28 score equal to 4.6, with a swollen joint count of 7 and tender joints of 11.
  • After four weekly doses of Sofusa-delivered Enbrel, the patient’s DAS28 score dropped by 33%, total swollen joint count by 29%, and tender joint count by 45%, without any serious adverse events or skin reactions observed.
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are up 2.6% at $7.15 on the last check Thursday.

