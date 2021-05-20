Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Plunges On Safety Signals In Solid Tumor Study Of BDTX-189
- Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) reported initial data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 MasterKey-01 trial evaluating BDTX-189 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- The data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- Till the cut-off date of April 2, 55 patients from twice-daily regimen were dosed. In a heavily pre-treated patient population, evidence of anti-cancer activity was observed.
- One confirmed partial response was observed in a lung cancer patient with EGFR Exon 20 mutation, who had previously responded and then progressed on poziotinib (at the data cut-off, 53% tumor regression observed).
- All three patients with NSCLC HER2 Exon 20 demonstrated stable disease.
- In the HER2-amplification cohort (n=6), one confirmed partial response (PR), with 90% tumor reduction, one unconfirmed PR (NSCLC), two patients with stable disease (ovarian and pancreatic), and two patients with progressive disease were observed.
- On the safety front, gastrointestinal events were the most common drug-related adverse events, low grade and manageable after medical intervention.
- 50% of the patients reported diarrhea & nausea, followed by vomiting in 30%. 13% also reported skin disorders.
- The company remains on track to initiate the potentially pivotal Phase 2 portion of the MasterKey-01 trial in the second half of 2021.
- Price Action: BDTX shares are down 29.2% at $15.74 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
