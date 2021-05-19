FDA Official Backs COVID-19 Booster Shots In Vaccinated People Within A Year: CNBC
- Citing a top FDA vaccine regulator, CNBC reports that COVID-19 booster shots could be required in fully vaccinated people within a year.
- The current versions of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing the variants along with the original strain, said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
- “So, hopefully, you know, it would be nice if it’ll turn out that it’ll be a year before anyone might need a booster,” Marks said during a virtual press conference on the COVID-19 vaccines with high school and middle school journalists.
- “But we still don’t know,” he added. “It could be more, it could be a little less, but ... this is just something we’re gonna have to figure out as we go.”
- Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said U.S. regulators and scientists still are not sure how far immunity levels need to drop in vaccinated individuals before it leaves them vulnerable to the virus.
- The FDA officials’ comments come as drugmakers and some scientists now say people will likely need a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccines and possibly additional shots each year, just like for the seasonal flu.
- BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin told CNBC in a recent interview that researchers are seeing a decline in antibody responses against the virus after eight months.
- “If we provide a boost, we could really amplify the antibody response even above the levels that we had at the beginning, and that could give us real comfort for protection for at least 12 months, maybe 18 months,” Sahin said. “And this is really important in a time where all the variants are coming in.”
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.85% at $39.71, while BNTX stock is up 0.29% at $195.06 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
