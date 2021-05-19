Pfizer To Start Making COVID-19 Vaccine Component In Ireland By 2021 End
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) will begin producing an essential ingredient for its COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) at a facility in Ireland.
- An existing Pfizer facility in Grange Castle, Dublin, will be adapted to produce the "mRNA drug substance," a core component in the vaccine, for $40 million, the Irish Times reported.
- Around 75 jobs will also be created.
- Earlier this month, Pfizer lifted its full-year forecasts for revenues from the vaccine to $26 billion from $15 billion, after the sales reached $3.5 billion in the first quarter.
- Last week, the FDA approved the vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.3% at $39.5, and BNTX shares are down 0.9% at $192.8 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
