Ongoing Treatment With Acceleron's Sotatercept Continue To Show Benefit In PAH Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
  • Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) has announced interim results from the open-label extension of the PULSAR Phase 2 trial evaluating sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
  • The data were presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference.
  • Investigators reported that patients experienced consistent or improved responses in multiple efficacy endpoints when treated with sotatercept for up to 48 weeks.
  • Additionally, patients re-randomized to receive sotatercept on top of background therapies during weeks 24 to 48, after receiving placebo plus stable background therapy during the first 24 weeks of the trial, experienced clinical improvements consistent with those seen in the initial placebo-controlled treatment period.
  • Sotatercept was generally well-tolerated. In the trial, serious treatment-emergent adverse events were reported in 28% of patients, and 9% of patients had adverse events that led to study discontinuation.
  • See the ATS 2021 presentation here.
  • Price Action: XLRN shares are down 0.55% at $123.9 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

