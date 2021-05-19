 Skip to main content

Silence Therapeutics' siRNA Candidate Reduces Plasma Iron Levels, Early-Stage Study Shows

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 9:19am   Comments
  • Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SLNhas announced topline data from GEMINI Phase 1 study evaluating SLN124 for iron-loading anemia conditions, thalassemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
  • SLN124 is a short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) that targets TMPRSS6.
  • The single-ascending dose study evaluated the safety and tolerability of SLN124 in 24 healthy volunteers.
  • Pharmacokinetic parameters and pharmacodynamic biomarkers of iron metabolism were also measured to assess the reduction in iron.
  • Initial data from the study showed all doses of SLN124 were generally well-tolerated with no serious or severe treatment-emergent adverse events.
  • The adverse events did not appear to be dose-dependent, and the majority were mild, including transient injection site reactions, which resolved without intervention.
  • Up to a four-fold increase in average hepcidin and a 50% reduction in plasma iron levels were also observed after a single dose of SLN124.
  • Hepcidin is a protein that acts as a key regulator of the entry of iron into the circulation in mammals.
  • Effects on hepcidin and iron appeared to be dose-dependent and were still observed at the end of the 8-week study at all dose levels.
  • Price Action: SLN shares closed at $25.65 on Tuesday.

