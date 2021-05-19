BeiGene's Brukinsa US Application For Expanded Use Under FDA Review
- The FDA has accepted for review BeiGene Ltd's (NASDAQ: BGNE) supplemental marketing application for Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) for marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and granted priority review.
- The application covers adult MZL patients who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based therapy.
- The agency's target action date is September 19.
- Brukinsa is a small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase to treat various B-cell malignancies.
