Google Introduces Health AI Tool To Identify Skin Conditions

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 7:32am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) latest foray into health care is a web tool that uses artificial intelligence to help people identify skin, hair, or nail conditions.
  • A trial of the “dermatology assist tool” unveiled at the company’s annual developer conference, Google IO. The company said it hopes to launch a pilot later this year.
  • People can use their phone’s camera to take three pictures of the problem area, for example, a rash on their arm. They will then have to answer a series of questions about their skin type and other symptoms.
  • The tool then gives a list of possible conditions from a set of 288 that it’s trained to recognize. It’s not intended to diagnose the problem, the company said in a blog post.
  • It has taken three years to develop the tool. It has been trained on a dataset of 65,000 images of diagnosed conditions and millions of images showing marks people were concerned about, and thousands of pictures of healthy skin, all across different demographics.
  • The app has been awarded a CE mark for use as a medical tool in Europe.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares closed at $2,303.4 on Tuesday.

