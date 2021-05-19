 Skip to main content

Oxford/AstraZeneca Third Booster Strong Enough Against COVID-19 Variants, Study Shows: FT

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 7:22am   Comments
  • Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine works well as a third booster shot, according to a study, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.
  • A third booster shot showed "strong enough against any variant," despite concern that the immune system might fight off the adenovirus used as a delivery mechanism.
  • Some scientists have feared that repeated use of the adenovirus vector - an inactivated cold virus - could stop the immune system from recognizing the virus's spike protein.
  • However, the study found the participants' immune systems reacted to the adenovirus used to deliver the protein. Still, it had a far more significant reaction to the protein, according to the FT.
  • It is not known when Oxford and AstraZeneca plan to publish study data, the paper added.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.21% at $56.11 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

