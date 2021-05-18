 Skip to main content

G20 Countries Water Down US Push For COVID-19 IP Waiver: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 5:41pm   Comments
  • G20, a global forum representing the world’s largest economies, has come forward supporting “voluntary licensing” of COVID-19 vaccine patents, the draft conclusions of a summit shows.
  • The leaders have stressed “voluntary licensing, technology and knowledge transfer, and patent-pooling” in their conclusion in a draft document seen by Reuters.
  • The draft, which is still subject to changes, results from a compromise among experts from G20 nations that remain divided over the waiving of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.
  • Under a patent pool, drugmakers decide voluntarily to share licenses to manufacture their products in poorer nations.
  • As a step to boost manufacturing and ease supply constraints, the Biden administration came out in favor of a proposal to suspend intellectual property protections for shots. The news pressured shares of COVID-19 vaccine developers.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech Government News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

