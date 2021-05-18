 Skip to main content

Translate Bio's mRNA Therapeutic For Respiratory Tract Infections Shows Promise In Animal Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 2:40pm   Comments
  • Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIOhas presented positive results from a preclinical study of its mRNA-based therapeutic designed to treat the pulmonary component of primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD).
  • Mutations in the genes that cause PCD result in ineffective mucociliary clearance, which can lead to lung disease.
  • The data were presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference.
  • Study results suggest that delivery of an mRNA-based therapeutic to the lungs can lead to the expression of DNAI1, which could potentially restore mucociliary clearance, the cellular mechanism of the disease.
  • Multiple iterations of codon optimization resulted in selecting an mRNA sequence that had further improved protein expression by 30%.
  • DNAI1 mRNA packaged in proprietary LNPs and delivered by an intratracheal or nebulized route of administration resulted in DNAI1 expression in multiciliated airway epithelial cells in vivo.
  • Repeat administration showed an increased number of DNAI1-expressing cells and suggested a steady-state of restoration.
  • The company expects to advance a lead PCD candidate into IND-enabling studies in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: TBIO shares are up 3.62% at $17.61 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

