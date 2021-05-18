Oxford BioMedica To Manufacture More Doses Of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine, Upgrades 2021 Outlook
- Oxford BioMedica Plc (OTC: OXBDF) has raised its forecast for cumulative revenues from AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) by the end of 2021 to more than £100 million from £50 million pounds earlier.
- The company did not provide any other details on its deal.
- Oxford BioMedica also expects significant growth in Group Operating EBITDA in the year ending 2021.
- AstraZeneca will purchase additional batches of Oxford BioMedica's COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of 2021, after successfully manufacturing large-scale batches of AstraZeneca's vaccine.
- Oxford BioMedica announced an 18 month supply agreement in September 2020 under a three-year supply and development agreement with AstraZeneca for large-scale commercial manufacture of the adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222.
- Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.57% at $56.20, and OXBDF shares are up 10.6% at $15.75 on the last check Tuesday.
