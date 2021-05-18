BTIG Sees 260% Upside In Mustang Bio With PT of $11; Early-Stage MB-101 Starts Dosing Brain Tumor Patients
- Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ: MBIO) and the City of Hope, an independent cancer research and treatment center, have dosed the first patient in Phase 1 trial evaluating MB-101 in patients with leptomeningeal brain tumors.
- The trial will enroll up to 30 patients and determine the safety and feasibility of administering MB-101 through the ICV Rickham catheter over four weekly cycles in patients with glioblastoma (Arm 1) and ependymoma or medulloblastoma (Arm 2).
- The primary endpoints being evaluated are toxicity, and the survival at three months.
- Secondary endpoints include overall survival, CAR T and endogenous T cell levels, cytokine levels and phenotype detection in peripheral blood, tumor cyst fluid, and cerebrospinal fluid.
- Analyst Update: BTIG initiated coverage on Mustang Bio with Buy Rating, with a Price Target of $11 (upside of around 260%)
- Price Action: MBIO shares are up 5.59% at $3.02 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for MBIO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|BTIG
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Dec 2020
|B. Riley Securities
|Reinstates
|Buy
|Oct 2020
|B. Riley Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
