Novocure Gets FDA Approval For Reducing Sample Size For Late-Stage Pivotal LUNAR Lung Cancer Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 9:22am   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Novocure Ltd's (NASDAQ: NVCR) Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) supplement, reducing the enrollment requirement for its LUNAR Phase 3 trial to 276 patients with 12 months follow-up.
  • The trial is testing the effectiveness of Tumor Treating Fields in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors or docetaxel for patients with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who progressed during or after platinum-based therapy.
  • The independent data monitoring committee (DMC) recommended reducing the sample size, which it believes will provide sufficient overall power for both primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Novocure remains blinded to all data.
  • Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing cancer cells to die.
  • Price Action: NVCR shares closed at $175 on Monday.

