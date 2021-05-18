Aerpio's Razuprotafib Can Help Against Blood Vessel Dysfunction In COVID-19 Patients
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) unveiled new data suggesting that its experimental COVID-19 drug, razuprotafib (AKB-9778), can potentially protect against profound endothelial dysfunction, a condition that can lead to blood vessel dysfunction.
- According to a preprint published in medRxiv, researchers found that by activating the Tie2 receptor, AKB-9778 reversed the prothrombotic state (abnormal blood clotting) induced by COVID-19 plasma in primary endothelial cells (those that provide signaling between the bloodstream and surrounding tissue).
- During inflammation triggered by COVID-19, the Tie2 antagonist angiopoietin-2 (Angpt-2) is released from activated endothelial cells and inhibits Tie2, potentially leading to thrombosis.
- "Our findings provide a novel rationale for current trials of Tie2 activating therapy with AKB-9778 in severe COVID-19 disease," the researchers wrote.
- The data is not peer-reviewed yet.
- Yesterday, Aerpio announced a reverse merger agreement with Aadi Bioscience.
- Price Action: ARPO shares trading 8.4% lower at $1.52 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
