 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aerpio's Razuprotafib Can Help Against Blood Vessel Dysfunction In COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 6:47am   Comments
Share:
Aerpio's Razuprotafib Can Help Against Blood Vessel Dysfunction In COVID-19 Patients
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) unveiled new data suggesting that its experimental COVID-19 drug, razuprotafib (AKB-9778), can potentially protect against profound endothelial dysfunction, a condition that can lead to blood vessel dysfunction.
  • According to a preprint published in medRxiv, researchers found that by activating the Tie2 receptor, AKB-9778 reversed the prothrombotic state (abnormal blood clotting) induced by COVID-19 plasma in primary endothelial cells (those that provide signaling between the bloodstream and surrounding tissue).
  • During inflammation triggered by COVID-19, the Tie2 antagonist angiopoietin-2 (Angpt-2) is released from activated endothelial cells and inhibits Tie2, potentially leading to thrombosis.
  • "Our findings provide a novel rationale for current trials of Tie2 activating therapy with AKB-9778 in severe COVID-19 disease," the researchers wrote.
  • The data is not peer-reviewed yet. 
  • Yesterday, Aerpio announced a reverse merger agreement with Aadi Bioscience.
  • Price Action: ARPO shares trading 8.4% lower at $1.52 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARPO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Merger Agreement With Aadi Bioscience
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com