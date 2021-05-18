 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Surges On $30M Funding To Advance Elamipretide Development

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 6:21am   Comments
Share:
Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Surges On $30M Funding To Advance Elamipretide Development
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITOhas reached an agreement with Morningside Ventures for Morningside to provide $30 million in additional payments to the Company during 2021 under its existing Development Funding Agreement.
  • The payments will be paid in three tranches.
  • The additional payment was triggered by new analyses of clinical data from the ReCLAIM Phase 1 trial, which associated baseline mitochondrial viability with improvements in the vision for patients with geographic atrophy.
  • The Company also previously announced a new data analysis from its MMPOWER-3 Phase 3 clinical trial, which identified responders among patients with primary mitochondrial disease due to nuclear DNA mutations (nPMD).
  • The additional funding will be used to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elamipretide in patients with nPMD and continue the work on an intravitreal formulation to inform Phase 3 formulation decisions.
  • Data from the ongoing ReCLAIM-2 trial in geographic atrophy is expected early next year.
  • Price Action: MITO shares are trading 32.8% higher at $1.58 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MITO)

Earnings Scheduled For May 18, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com