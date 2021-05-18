Lilly-Innovent's Sintilimab Plus Chemo Application For Lung Cancer Under Review With FDA
- The FDA has accepted to review Innovent Biologics Inc (OTC: IVBIY) and Eli Lilly and Co's (NYSE: LLY) marketing application for sintilimab injection in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of people with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- It is the first U.S. regulatory submission of sintilimab, a PD-1 inhibitor being developed and commercialized under a global collaboration agreement between Innovent and Lilly.
- "We look forward to working closely with the FDA to potentially bring this sintilimab-pemetrexed-platinum chemotherapy combination as a treatment option in the U.S., following the regimen's regulatory approval in China earlier this year," said Dr. Yongjun Liu, president of Innovent.
