Lilly-Innovent's Sintilimab Plus Chemo Application For Lung Cancer Under Review With FDA

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 6:35am   Comments
Lilly-Innovent's Sintilimab Plus Chemo Application For Lung Cancer Under Review With FDA
  • The FDA has accepted to review Innovent Biologics Inc (OTC: IVBIY) and Eli Lilly and Co's (NYSE: LLY) marketing application for sintilimab injection in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of people with nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • It is the first U.S. regulatory submission of sintilimab, a PD-1 inhibitor being developed and commercialized under a global collaboration agreement between Innovent and Lilly.
  • "We look forward to working closely with the FDA to potentially bring this sintilimab-pemetrexed-platinum chemotherapy combination as a treatment option in the U.S., following the regimen's regulatory approval in China earlier this year," said Dr. Yongjun Liu, president of Innovent.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $195.53 on Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

