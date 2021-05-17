US Poised To Dispatch 20M Additional COVID-19 Shots To Countries In Need: CNBC
- President Joe Biden will announce that the U.S. plans to send at least 20 million additional coronavirus vaccine doses to foreign countries still being battered by the pandemic, CNBC reports.
- Doses of vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will be shipped by the end of June.
- The President will reveal the information in a COVID-19-centric speech at 1 p.m. ET, the White House said.
- The plans come weeks after the White House announced it would send 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine to countries in need once the FDA approves the shots.
- Combined with the new shipments, the Biden administration aims to send a total of 80 million doses abroad within the next six weeks.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts FDA General