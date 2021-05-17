Cytokinetics Post-Hoc Data Suggests Omecamtiv Mecarbil Works Better In High-Risk Patients For Heart Failure
- Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) announced secondary data analysis from the GALACTIC-HF trial evaluating omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
- Data were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session.
- Last year, the heart drug technically met its primary endpoint but missed a key secondary endpoint reduction in cardiovascular death.
- In a posthoc analysis, Cytokinetics separated patients from the Phase 3 GALACTIC-HF study into four quartiles based on ejection fraction (EF), which measured how well the left ventricle pumps blood with each heartbeat.
- Patients in the lower two quartiles, those with an EF of 22% or lower and between 29% to 32%, saw a 15% and 17% relative risk reduction of heart failure events and cardiovascular death combined.
- No difference was seen in the upper two quartiles.
- When considering heart failure events alone, the relative risk reduction for the lower two quartiles was 19% and 17%, respectively, with no difference seen in the upper two quartiles.
- Omecamtiv mecarbil works by targeting myosin, a protein that converts chemical energy into mechanical force in the heart.
- In October, Cytokinetics announced the drug reduced the odds of hospitalization or other urgent care for heart failure by 8%.
- However, even the subgroups with lower EF missed the secondary endpoint of a reduction in cardiovascular death.
- Cytokinetics says it’s planning on submitting a marketing application for the candidate in the second half of this year.
