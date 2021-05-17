 Skip to main content

Cytokinetics Post-Hoc Data Suggests Omecamtiv Mecarbil Works Better In High-Risk Patients For Heart Failure

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Cytokinetics Post-Hoc Data Suggests Omecamtiv Mecarbil Works Better In High-Risk Patients For Heart Failure
  • Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTKannounced secondary data analysis from the GALACTIC-HF trial evaluating omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
  • Data were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session.
  • Last year, the heart drug technically met its primary endpoint but missed a key secondary endpoint reduction in cardiovascular death.
  • In a posthoc analysis, Cytokinetics separated patients from the Phase 3 GALACTIC-HF study into four quartiles based on ejection fraction (EF), which measured how well the left ventricle pumps blood with each heartbeat.
  • Patients in the lower two quartiles, those with an EF of 22% or lower and between 29% to 32%, saw a 15% and 17% relative risk reduction of heart failure events and cardiovascular death combined.
  • No difference was seen in the upper two quartiles.
  • When considering heart failure events alone, the relative risk reduction for the lower two quartiles was 19% and 17%, respectively, with no difference seen in the upper two quartiles.
  • Omecamtiv mecarbil works by targeting myosin, a protein that converts chemical energy into mechanical force in the heart.
  • In October, Cytokinetics announced the drug reduced the odds of hospitalization or other urgent care for heart failure by 8%.
  • However, even the subgroups with lower EF missed the secondary endpoint of a reduction in cardiovascular death.
  • Cytokinetics says it’s planning on submitting a marketing application for the candidate in the second half of this year.
  • Price Action: CYTK shares are up 0.50% at $26.06 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Cardiovascular diseaseBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

