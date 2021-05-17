 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ImmunityBio Shares Jump As It Plans To Start Testing Memory Cytokine-Enriched NK Cell Platform In Solid Tumors Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
ImmunityBio Shares Jump As It Plans To Start Testing Memory Cytokine-Enriched NK Cell Platform In Solid Tumors Patients
  • ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ: IBRXhas received FDA authorization to conduct a Phase 1 study to evaluate the m-ceNK platform combined with Anktiva (N-803) in locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
  • Cryopreserved m-ceNK cells combined with Anktiva will be tested in this QUILT 3.076 Phase 1 study designed to evaluate the safety in subjects.
  • The study consists of two cohorts, and there will be 10 participants in each cohort. Cohort 1 includes participants with newly diagnosed high-risk solid tumors who have not received prior treatment.
  • Cohort 2 includes participants with relapsed/refractory solid tumors who have progressive disease after receiving more than two prior therapies.
  • Price Action: IBRX shares are up 8.8% at 16.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Single Dose Of ImmunityBio's Dual Antigen COVID-19 Vaccine Induces Ten-Fold Increase In T-Cell Responses
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
ImmunityBio's Prostate Cancer Vaccine Shows Early Signs Of Clinical Activity, Durable Stable Disease
ImmunityBio's COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Manufactured In South Africa: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Solid TumorBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com