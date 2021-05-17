 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adamis Pharma Stock Gains On Resubmission Of Zimhi US Application For Opioid Overdose

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 9:32am   Comments
Share:
Adamis Pharma Stock Gains On Resubmission Of Zimhi US Application For Opioid Overdose
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has resubmitted a marketing application to the FDA for Zimhi, a naloxone injection product candidate intended to treat opioid overdose.
  • "Based on FDA feedback received during our Type A meeting in April, we have resubmitted our NDA for ZIMHI, which I am confident fully addresses the issues raised in the Complete Response Letter," said President and CEO Dr. Dennis J. Carlo.
  • In November last year, the company received a CRL. The FDA questions were generally related to new Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls issues.
  • Price Action: ADMP shares are trading 4.02% higher at $0.74 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMP)

Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Await FDA Decisions, Earnings News Flow Tapers Off
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs OpioidsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com