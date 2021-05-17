Adamis Pharma Stock Gains On Resubmission Of Zimhi US Application For Opioid Overdose
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has resubmitted a marketing application to the FDA for Zimhi, a naloxone injection product candidate intended to treat opioid overdose.
- "Based on FDA feedback received during our Type A meeting in April, we have resubmitted our NDA for ZIMHI, which I am confident fully addresses the issues raised in the Complete Response Letter," said President and CEO Dr. Dennis J. Carlo.
- In November last year, the company received a CRL. The FDA questions were generally related to new Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls issues.
- Price Action: ADMP shares are trading 4.02% higher at $0.74 on the last check Monday.
