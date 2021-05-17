 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Merger Agreement With Aadi Bioscience

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 17, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Merger Agreement With Aadi Bioscience
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPOhas agreed to merge with a privately-held Aadi Bioscience.
  • Following the proposed merger, the new entity will operate under the Aadi Bioscience moniker and focus on advancing Aadi's lead product candidate, Fyarrotm (sirolimus albumin-bound nanoparticles for injectable suspension; nab-sirolimus; ABI-009).
  • Aerpio has entered into PIPE financing of $155 million led by Acuta Capital Partners, KVP Capital, and other institutional investors.
  • With the cash expected from both companies at closing, the net proceeds of the PIPE financing are expected to fund the company into 2024.
  • The combined company will be led by Aadi's chief executive officer, Neil Desai, and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
  • Aadi's board members Neil Desai and Richard Maroun; Aadi's board observer Karin Hehenberger; and current Aerpio board members Anupam Dalal and Caley Castelein will be members of the board of directors of the combined company.
  • In addition, Behzad Aghazadeh, managing partner of Avoro Capital Advisors and Avoro Ventures, will also join the board.
  • Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Aadi will receive shares of newly issued Aerpio common stock.
  • On a pro forma basis, shareholders of Aadi will own approximately 66.8%, and shareholders of Aerpio will own about 33.2% of the combined company before the additional PIPE financing transaction.
  • The merger agreement has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021
  • Ladenburg Thalmann is acting as financial advisor to Aerpio for the transaction, and Perella Weinberg Partners and Piper Sandler are acting as financial advisors to Aadi.
  • Price Action: ARPO shares are up 17.2% at $1.36 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARPO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com