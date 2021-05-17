Seelos Therapeutics' SLS-002 Shows Clinically Meaningful Efficacy As Anti-Depressive, Anti-Suicidal Therapeutic After Single Dose
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) has announced data from Part 1, the open-label cohort, of its Proof-of-Concept study of SLS-002 for acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with Major Depressive Disorder.
- On depression scale, 76.5% response rate on Day 1 (n=17), 92.9% response rate on Day 16 (n=14) and 100% response rate on Day 29 (n=13) was observed.
- 35.3% remission rate on Day 1, 78.6 % remission rate on Day 16, and 76.9% remission rate on day 29.
- 94% of subjects had more than 14 points within-patient change on the suicidality tracking scale from their baseline and one subject = 4 points within-patient change on Day 1.
- SLS-002 was well tolerated, with 47% of subjects having at least one treatment-emergent adverse event.
- No serious adverse events were observed, and all adverse events were mild or moderate, mostly transient in nature, and with no new or unique safety signals identified.
- Price Action: SEEL shares are trading 17% lower at $4.31 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
