 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Await FDA Decisions, Earnings News Flow Tapers Off
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Await FDA Decisions, Earnings News Flow Tapers Off

Biotech stocks had a volatile ride in the week ended May 14, with stocks moving broadly lower for much of the week before coming back up strongly in the final session. Some of the weakness may be traced back to the across-the-board weakness in markets, as macroeconomic fears unnerved traders.

Earnings news flow and data presentations at conferences served as catalysts for the week's moves.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of the high-profile losers of the week after it disclosed in its quarterly report that it will file for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine only in the third quarter. The timeline suggests the vaccine is likely to be made available only after July.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) succeeded in its third try to take it post-operative, non-opioid pain drug past the finish line.

Here are the key catalytic events for the unfolding week:

Conferences

2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference: May 18-20

Cowen 2nd Annual Virtual Oncology Innovation Summit: May 21-22

Oppenheimer Rare & Orphan Disease Summit: May 21

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is scheduled to announce its verdict on Sanofi's (NASDAQ: SNY) biologic license application for avalglucosidase alfa, an enzyme replacement therapy. It is being evaluated for the treatment of patients with Pompe disease, a rare degenerative muscle disorder that can impact an individual's ability to move and breathe. The PDUFA date is fixed for Tuesday, May 17.

The regulatory agency will also decide on the BLA submitted by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) for Opdivo for the treatment of patients with surgically removed esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer. The FDA has until Friday, May 20, to decide on the regulatory application.

Related Link: Biogen's Retinal Disease Gene Therapy Flunks Mid-Stage Study

Earnings

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) (Monday, before the market close)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) (Monday, before the market close)
Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) (Monday, before the market close)
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) (Monday, before the market close)
F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) (Monday, before the market close)
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE) (Monday, before the market close)
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) (Monday, after the close)
Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) (Monday, after the close)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) (Monday, after the close)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) (Monday, after the close)
OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) (Monday, after the close)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (Monday, after the close)
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) (Monday, after the close)
PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) (Monday, after the close)
Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) (Monday, after the close)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) (Wednesday)

IPOs

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ: NPCE)
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL)
Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN)
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

Related Link: Why Bionano Genomics, CorMedix and Eloxx Are Moving Friday

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBB)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: CorMedix Slumps On Delay In Resubmission of DefenCath NDA, Apellis Awaits FDA Decision, Vera Therapeutics Debuts
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
COVID-19 Vaccine Patent Polarizes The World: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Penny Stocks Previews Small Cap FDA Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com