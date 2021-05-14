 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scynexis Raises $60M Via Term Loan Ahead Of Expected Approval Of Vaginal Yeast Infection Treatment

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 3:43pm   Comments
Share:
Scynexis Raises $60M Via Term Loan Ahead Of Expected Approval Of Vaginal Yeast Infection Treatment
  • Scynexis Inc (NASDAQ: SCYX) is taking out a loan to ensure it can hit the ground running for a potential commercial launch of ibrexafungerp for vaginal yeast infections as the PDUFA date of June 1 is just around the corner. 
  • The company closed terms on a $60 million loan with Hercules Capital and Silicon Valley Bank. Approval of the program is anticipated, after which the oral antifungal will be branded as Brexafemme.
  • The loan not only provides resources for the launch in yeast infections but “also the continued advancement of our ibrexafungerp pipeline in recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and in life-threatening fungal infections in the hospital setting,” CEO Marco Taglietti said in a statement.
  • Per the agreement, the loan will become available to Scynexis in four tranches, the first of which consists of $20 million and becomes immediately available.
  • The second tranche of $10 million will be triggered upon the FDA approval of Brexafemme and be available through June 30, 2022. The third tranche of $5 million will open should the CANDLE VVC study hit its primary endpoint.
  • The remaining $25 million will be available in $5 million increments from the beginning of 2022 through the end of 2023, contingent on other conditions.
  • The loan is expected to mature in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Price Action: SCYX shares are trading 3.68% higher at $7.04 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SCYX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com