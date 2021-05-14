Fate Therapeutics' iPSC-Derived Cell Therapies Induce Leukemic Blast Clearance, Show Durable Remissions In AML Patients
- Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) has announced interim data from Phase 1 data from the Company's off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell programs in relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- Data come from two Phase 1 dose-escalation studies that are evaluating FT516 and FT538 as monotherapy.
- As of the data cutoff date of April 16, five of 12 patients had achieved an objective response with complete leukemic blast clearance in the bone marrow.
- Includes 3 complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi), 1 morphologic leukemia-free state in FT516 (n=9) study and one CRi in FT538 (n=3) study.
- Of the four patients achieving a CRi, one patient successfully proceeded to allogeneic stem cell transplant, and the other three patients remained on-study and in remission without further therapeutic intervention, two of whom remained in remission having been on-study for more than six months.
- No dose-limiting toxicities, and no cases of any grade of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft-versus-host disease, were observed.
- Price Action: FATE shares are up 1.45% at $72.55 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
